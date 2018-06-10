Police in Airdrie are looking for the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly stole a wallet and credit cards from an unlocked vehicle in the city’s Stonegate community.

RCMP says that on May 28, a resident reported that their wallet had been stolen from their car.

A subsequent investigation revealed that the stolen credit cards were used six times at five different locations across Calgary and Airdrie before the victim took action to cancel the credit cards.

Officials say the cards purchased over $200 worth of merchandise between 5:22 and 6:22 a.m. on May 28.

The suspect was caught on a security camera at one of the locations and is described as:

Caucasian

20-30 years old

wearing a black t-shirt with a graphic on the front and a black baseball cap

full sleeve tattoo on his right arm

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or call your local police.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).