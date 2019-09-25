Members of the Airdrie RCMP are investigating a late August incident in the neighbourhood of Summerhill where the window of a home was damaged in a suspected shooting.

According to RCMP, officers were called to Summerwood Place S.E. on the afternoon of Tuesday, August 27 after a homeowner heard a loud bang and discovered holes through two panes of the front window of the home. Police believe the holes may be the result of a discharged firearm.

Police have determined a Chrysler PT Cruiser was in the area at the time of the incident and investigators are attempting to identify the driver of the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle is described as:

A silver Chrysler PT Cruiser

Early 2000s model

Having black steel rims

Having a dent on the rear quarter panel of the passenger side

RCMP have released surveillance stills of the vehicle.

Anyone who recognizes the PT Cruiser is asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP detachment at 403-945-7200 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.