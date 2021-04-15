CALGARY -- Airdrie RCMP are seeking public assistance about an armed robbery that took place at a Petro-Canada station in late March.

The incident took place at a station located at 190 East Lake Cres. N.E. around 4 a.m. March 30, when a man threatened an attendant on duty with a black knife, demanded money, then left in a white vehicle driven by a second suspect.

The suspect is described as:

* Dark-skinned male with dark eyes

* Appeared to be in his 20s

* Approximately 170 centimetres (5'6") with a medium build

* Wearing a dark hoodie, blue sweat pants with white stripes down the sides and white Nike sneakers

Anyone with information is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-905-7200. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or Google Play.