Airdrie RCMP seek public assistance in aromatic robbery
Airdrie RCMP are searching for two suspects in a drugstore robbery who may smell marvellous.
On July 23, at around 3:20 p.m. a man and woman entered a Shopper's Drug Mart on Coopers Boulevard and left with a "large quantity" of perfume without paying for it.
The woman is described as having medium complexion, and dark brown or black hair. She wore a black skirt, black and white blouse and black sweater/jacket.
The man had a medium complexion, and wore black runners, black pants, a black T-shirt with "Ali" on front and a hat with a Canada flag on it. His arms were covered with tattoos.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or download the P3 Tips app at Apple or the Google Play Store.
After Trudeau video backlash, do world leaders have the right to sing or party?
In light of the backlash in response to the videos of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau singing and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing, CTVNews.ca spoke with political science and marketing experts on whether world leaders have the right to enjoy themselves while out in public.
Ministers mum on expected COVID-19 travel rule changes, defend ArriveCan as 'critical' border tool
Parliament Hill was abuzz Wednesday amid reports that the federal government is planning on dropping COVID-19 vaccine requirements at the border, doing away with mandatory random COVID-19 testing, and making the ArriveCan application optional. Peppered with questions, Liberal ministers refused to confirm their plans, saying they'd have more to say soon.
Sask. chief coroner announces inquests into James Smith Cree Nation deaths
Saskatchewan's chief coroner has announced an inquest will examine a mass stabbing that left 11 dead — including one of the suspects. The jury will be comprised entirely of Indigenous persons.
The next named storm could be a monster hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Fiona is the strongest hurricane of the Atlantic season, and now forecast models show a developing storm could become a monstrous threat to the U.S. Gulf Coast by next week.
Alberta premier slams GTA home prices, cost of living in campaign to draw workers west
Toronto subway users may have found their station wrapped in photos of the Rocky Mountains Wednesday morning, the latest ploy by the Alberta government to entice Ontarians to its own province.
Alta. minister thanks convoys, says COVID-19 restrictions were 'about political control and power'
Kaycee Madu, Alberta's labour and immigration minister, ignited a firestorm Tuesday afternoon when he thanked "freedom convoys" for fighting against "tyrannical" federal COVID-19 restrictions that are soon to be loosened.
Incident that left man with permanent brain damage being referred to RCMP for review: B.C. police watchdog
An interaction with officers that left a man with permanent brain damage won't be referred to Crown counsel for possible charges, but will be referred to the RCMP for a review, B.C.'s police watchdog says.
Mass shooting victim's family calls for end to sales of decommissioned RCMP vehicles
The family of the 22nd and final victim in the Nova Scotia mass shooting is calling for a permanent moratorium on the sale of decommissioned RCMP vehicles to the general public.
N.B. reports 4 new COVID-19-related deaths, decrease in hospitalizations
New Brunswick is reporting four new deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly update.
DEVELOPING | Hazardous materials team called to Victoria General Hospital
Hazardous materials specialists were called to Victoria General Hospital on Wednesday morning due to reports of noxious fumes.
Investigators reveal cause of Canadian Forces Snowbirds jet crash
The Royal Canadian Air Force says an improperly assembled oil filter led to the crash of a Snowbirds jet in northern British Columbia last month. The Department of National Defence announced the finding on Wednesday as it lifted the operational pause that was put on all Snowbirds flights following the Aug. 2 accident in Fort St. John, B.C.
RCMP investigating 'several reports' of indecent acts near Victoria
Mounties are investigating "several reports" of indecent acts in which a man reportedly exposed himself to strangers near Victoria. The West Shore RCMP says one recent incident occurred around 5 p.m. Monday, when a woman was walking on a trail in Havenwood Park, near the 3400-block of Veterans Memorial Parkway in Colwood, B.C.
Family, colleagues pay final respects to slain Toronto police officer
Toronto police Const. Andrew Hong was hailed at his funeral Wednesday as a kind and dedicated public servant who fiercely loved his home and work families and touched all who met him.
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for parts of southern Ontario, warning for 'ping pong ball' sized hail
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect across parts of Ontario on Wednesday, with some areas expected to see “nickel to ping pong ball” sized hail.
Quebec election: Liberal leader open to discussion of electoral reform
Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade said Wednesday Quebec needs to have a discussion about electoral reform, but she doesn't have a solution in mind.
Quebec homeownership rates lowest in Canada as renters make up larger share of residents
A new report from Statistics Canada found that increasingly Quebecers are renting rather than owning homes as prices continue to increase.
Quebec wages increases in 2023 expected to be 4.1 per cent, but less in the public sector
Quebec employers expect to have to increase salaries in their establishments by 4.1 per cent next year, according to a report from the Ordre des conseillers en ressources humaines agréés du Québec.
BREAKING | Five children assessed by paramedics following hazardous material call at Ottawa daycare
The Ottawa Fire Hazardous Materials Team responded to a call at a daycare on Glencoe Street in the Arlington Woods neighbourhood.
Ottawa Citizen, Sun cutting Monday print edition starting Oct. 17
The Ottawa Citizen and the Ottawa Sun say they will no longer be offering a print edition of theur newspapers on Mondays as of Oct. 17.
Alberta man stopped on closed section of Wellington Street was under court order to stay away
Ottawa police say a driver stopped Tuesday afternoon on a section of Wellington Street that is closed to vehicles was under conditions not to return to the area.
BREAKING | Two charged in connection to 2008 fatal hit and run near Alma, Ont.
Police have laid charges in the death of Lucas Shortreed 14 years after the 18-year-old was killed in a hit and run near Alma, Ont.
Centuries-old Elm tree set to be cut down, Dutch elm disease to blame
A tree standing in Kitchener’s south end that officials say is more than 300 years old is being cut down over safety concerns.
K-W hospitals need to hire 1,200 more staff per year: CUPE
The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) says Kitchener-Waterloo hospitals need to hire 1,200 more staff per year to meet patients’ needs and deal with soaring emergency room wait times.
Saskatchewan Appeal Court removes injunction, allows Broncos lawsuit to proceed
The Saskatchewan Court of Appeal has set aside a temporary injunction that halted a lawsuit filed by some parents of those who died in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.
Multiple women report being drugged while downtown, Sudbury, Ont., police say
Multiple women reported being drugged Saturday while visiting establishments in downtown Sudbury, city police said in a news release Wednesday.
Assault suspect in Sudbury flees scene on city bus
An individual is now in police custody following reports of an assault in New Sudbury.
OPP investigating after human remains found north of Sudbury
Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday they have discovered a body on Metagama Road, located in an unorganized township, north of Greater Sudbury.
All Manitoba adults now eligible for bivalent COVID-19 vaccine
All Manitobans ages 18 and older are now eligible to receive the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.
Manitoba justice minister calling for Criminal Code changes for bear spray
Manitoba’s justice minister is calling on his federal counterpart to make changes to the Criminal Code regarding bear spray being used as a weapon.
Undercover police SUV stolen in Winnipeg; Mounties warn public to keep an eye out
Manitoba RCMP says an undercover police SUV was stolen while getting maintenance done in Winnipeg, and while it does not appear to be a targeted theft, Mounties are warning the public to be on the lookout.
