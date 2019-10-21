CALGARY — RCMP seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in an armed robbery that took place Saturday afternoon in Airdrie.

The incident took place in the Williamstown neighbourhood, around 3:25 p.m., when a woman met a man at a location where she intended to sell him her cellphone.

The man asked to see the phone, and then, when it was presented, lifted his jacket and pulled out a gun.

He fled with the phone. No one was injured in the incident.

The suspect is described as being approximately 20 years old, and around six feet tall, and Caucasian. He wore a black puffy jacket and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-2220-8477 or online at P3Tips.com, or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through Apple’s App or Google Play.