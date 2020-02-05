AIRDRIE -- RCMP are on the hunt for a man who allegedly broke into an Airdrie dealership to steal a vehicle and returned to the scene hours later and threatened staff with a gun.

In the early morning hours of Jan. 31, a man gained access to the House of Cars location on Gateway Drive N.E.. According to RCMP, the suspect stole a vehicle and several keys. Surveillance cameras captured his actions.

That afternoon, dealership staff spotted a man attempting to steal another vehicle from the lot. When employees intervened, the man allegedly pulled a gun on them. A black Ford Flex being driven by a second suspect arrived, the armed man got in the vehicle and the pair drove off.

RCMP say the Ford Flex with Alberta license plate YSC 101 had been reported stolen.

The suspect vehicle was spotted two days later, on the morning of Feb. 2, by patrol officers in Airdre. RCMP pursued the Ford Flex into Calgary before ending the chase.

Investigators have secured surveillance footage of a female who is believed to have been in the Ford Flex at the time of the police pursuit.

RCMP have released the surveillance images of both the break-in suspect as well as the female passenger.

Anyone who recognizes either of the persons of interest is asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP detachment at 403-945-7200 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.