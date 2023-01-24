Airdrie RCMP seek suspect in alleged shoplifting incident

Airdrie RCMP are looking for the public's help to identify and locate a suspect wanted in connection with a shoplifting incident at a local store.

Officials say police were called to a department store in the Sierra Springs shopping district at 4:16 p.m. on Jan. 23 for reports a theft had taken place.

Police say a man had filled a piece of store luggage with multiple items and left the location on foot.

He was last seen walking northbound.

The suspect is described as having a dark complexion and a dark-coloured moustache. He was wearing light-coloured jeans, a blue toque, a grey hoodie, black jacket and a black backpack at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to please contact the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.