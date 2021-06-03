CALGARY -- Mounties are looking for the public's help to identify a woman believed to be connected to an armed robbery in Airdrie early Thursday.

Police say they were called to investigate an armed robbery at a business on Market Street.

Officials say a lone woman entered the store at about 5:40 a.m. and handed the clerk a note indicating she had a firearm.

She asked for the till to be opened and subsequently left with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian female, approximately 5' (152 centimetres) tall with a slim figure.

She was wearing sunglasses, green gloves, camo jogging pants and a black DC hoodie.

If anyone has any information regarding this armed robbery, they are asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play.