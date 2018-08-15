Police in Airdrie are working to find a suspect who stole a backpack from Genesis Place and then made several purchases on a stolen debit card.

Officials say that on August 7, at about 6:50 p.m., a man with a small dog, possibly a Jack Russell Terrier, entered the Genesis Place Arena.

A short time later, the make was observed taking a backpack, belonging to an employee, from behind the information desk.

The bag was returned a brief time later, but the suspect reportedly stole a debit card and used it to make a number of purchases at a café within Genesis Place as well as at a Petro Canada on East Lake Crescent.

The suspect then left the area in a taxi.

He is described as:

Caucasian

brown hair

thin build

unshaven

He was photographed wearing a Mean Hakeem "RMBL" black t-shirt, blue jeans, black and white Nike shoes, sunglasses, a gold chain and a backpack.

If you have information about this incident or can identify the suspect, please call the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).