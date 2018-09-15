CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Airdrie RCMP seek suspect in thefts from multiple vehicles
Airdrie RCMP are looking to identify this woman who allegedly broke into an underground parkade and stole a number of items from vehicles inside. (Supplied)
Published Saturday, September 15, 2018 1:36PM MDT
Police in Airdrie are looking for the public's help to identify a woman believed to be responsible for a number of thefts from an underground parking garage last week.
Officials say that at about 6:30 p.m. on September 8, a woman driving a newer model, white Ford Explorer drove into the underground parkade of a building located at 6 Kingsview Road S.E.
The suspect was then caught on security video prowling a number of vehicles inside the parkade, taking a number of items including a red mountain bike and some tools.
The woman was then witnessed breaking into a storage locker, but did not steal anything.
The suspect then left the parkade a short time later in the same vehicle she arrived in.
She is described as:
- late 20s or early 30s
- darker complexion
- longer black hair
- tattoos on her right arm
She was seen wearing a very distinctive black dress or long t-shirt with a skeleton on it and tall boots, possibly gladiator-style.
If you have information about this incident or can identify the suspect, please call the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).