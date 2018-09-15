Police in Airdrie are looking for the public's help to identify a woman believed to be responsible for a number of thefts from an underground parking garage last week.

Officials say that at about 6:30 p.m. on September 8, a woman driving a newer model, white Ford Explorer drove into the underground parkade of a building located at 6 Kingsview Road S.E.

The suspect was then caught on security video prowling a number of vehicles inside the parkade, taking a number of items including a red mountain bike and some tools.

The woman was then witnessed breaking into a storage locker, but did not steal anything.

The suspect then left the parkade a short time later in the same vehicle she arrived in.

She is described as:

late 20s or early 30s

darker complexion

longer black hair

tattoos on her right arm

She was seen wearing a very distinctive black dress or long t-shirt with a skeleton on it and tall boots, possibly gladiator-style.

If you have information about this incident or can identify the suspect, please call the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).