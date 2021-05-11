CALGARY -- Members of the Airdrie RCMP detachment are trying to find two young men in connection with an April bear spray attack in the community of Luxstone.

Officers responded to Luxstone Plaza along Luxstone Boulevard in the early afternoon hours of April 7 following reports a male had discharged bear spray and fired a flare gun at another male. Both are believed to be teenagers.

A bystander intervened and became the target of bear spray. According to RCMP, the man successfully blocked the spray with his hand.

The young men ran away before police arrived.

RCMP are looking to speak with everyone involved in the April 7 incident.

Both the suspect and the victim are described as:

Caucasian males believed to be in their mid-teens;

Approximately 157 centimetres (5'2") tall; and

Having slim builds

Anyone with information about the bear spray attack is asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP detachment at 403-945-7200 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.