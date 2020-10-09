CALGARY -- Police in Airdrie, Alta. are looking for the public's help to find two men wanted in connection with a recent liquor theft.

Officials say the pair of suspects entered the Railway Gate Co-op liquor store, on Midtown Boulevard, on Sept. 7 and allegedly stole a number of bottles of alcohol.

Security video, obtained at the scene, shows the men taking about $200 worth of liquor and putting it into a blue reusable bag, police said in a release.

Both men left the store soon afterwards without making an attempt to pay.

The first suspect is described as:

East Indian

Approximately 30 years old

Average build

Wearing a face mask, dark hoodie and dark pants

The second suspect is described as:

East Indian

Approximately 30 years old

Slim build

Short beard

Wearing a white T-shirt, grey sweat pants and black shoes

Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.