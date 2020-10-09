Advertisement
Airdrie RCMP seek suspects after liquor swiped from business
Airdrie RCMP are looking to identify these two men, wanted in connection with a liquor theft. (Supplied)
CALGARY -- Police in Airdrie, Alta. are looking for the public's help to find two men wanted in connection with a recent liquor theft.
Officials say the pair of suspects entered the Railway Gate Co-op liquor store, on Midtown Boulevard, on Sept. 7 and allegedly stole a number of bottles of alcohol.
Security video, obtained at the scene, shows the men taking about $200 worth of liquor and putting it into a blue reusable bag, police said in a release.
Both men left the store soon afterwards without making an attempt to pay.
The first suspect is described as:
- East Indian
- Approximately 30 years old
- Average build
- Wearing a face mask, dark hoodie and dark pants
The second suspect is described as:
- East Indian
- Approximately 30 years old
- Slim build
- Short beard
- Wearing a white T-shirt, grey sweat pants and black shoes
Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.