Mounties are looking to identify a man and a woman who are believed to have stolen a significant quantity of perfume from the shelves of a Shoppers Drug Mart store in Airdrie.

Investigators say a man and a woman entered the location in the 800 block of 1 Avenue N.W. on March 19 at about 9:40 p.m.

While inside the store, they allegedly took a large quantity of bottles of perfume off the shelf and left without paying.

The suspects, described as white and in their 30s, then left in a red Mazda SUV.

Officials say the value of the perfume is approximately $1,700.

Anyone with information about this incident or can identify the suspects is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or call your local police.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).