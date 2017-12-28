Two suspects are being sought after they allegedly attempted to break into a bank machine early Wednesday morning using a crowbar and various other tools.

Police say that at about 2:52 a.m. on December 27, they were called to the ATB Financial branch on Market Street S.E. in Airdrie after an alarm went off.

When RCMP arrived at the scene, they found that an ATM inside the building had been extensively damaged.

Video surveillance from the bank showed two suspects arriving at the scene in a light coloured pickup truck and then using a crowbar and various other tools to try and break open the machine.

The suspects were unsuccessful and were forced to flee in the truck when the alarm went off. No cash was taken from the machine.

Both suspects were wearing dark coats with their hoods over their heads. They both had black ski masks and baseball caps on their heads.

Police say they were also wearing brown leather gloves.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information on this crime is asked to call the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267 and ask for Constable Nick Wycyznski. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS.