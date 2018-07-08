Airdrie RCMP is looking for the public’s help to identify two people who broke into the parking area of an apartment complex and made off with thousands in electronics.

Police say that between 3:00 and 4:00 a.m. on July 2, a man and a woman gained access to the underground parkade at 3000-403 Mackenzie Way.

The male suspect then broke into a vehicle parked inside and stole a number of pieces of electronic equipment valued at over $5,000.

The pair fled the scene soon after the theft.

The male suspect is described as a Caucasian male with a slim build, wearing a black hoodie and a black baseball cap, worn backwards.

The woman is described as a Caucasian female with long dark hair, wearing a black and white striped shirt and dark leggings.

The suspects were caught on security camera inside and outside the building, where they were seen fleeing the area in a dark coloured pickup truck with a flatbed.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspects involved are asked to call the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).