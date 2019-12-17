CALGARY -- Investigators who discovered a cache of items, believed to be stolen, during a traffic stop last week are seeking their rightful owners.

Airdrie RCMP stopped a vehicle just north of Crossfield, Alta., on Dec. 12.

The driver was arrested and a number of items were seized.

Police are now working to locate the rightful owners of a large duffel bag filled with a collection of antique swords and a small case containing several pieces of antique jewelry.

Officials say all of the items are "very distinguishable" and most likely would have come from a collection.

"They would be easily identifiable by their owner," police say.

Anyone who believes the property belongs to them or someone they know is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200.