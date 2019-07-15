A recent early morning robbery at a fast food restaurant in Airdrie has RCMP members adopting the role of Spider-man as they attempt to nab one of the comic book hero's foes.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m. on the morning of Thursday, July 11, officers were called to the A & W on Edmonton Trail after the restaurant was robbed by a man wearing a Venom mask. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and no one was injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as:

Being between 173 and 180 cm (5'8" and 5'11") tall

Having a deep voice

Having a medium build

Wearing a Venom mask

Wearing a hooded black jacket with a BMW Motorsports logo on the chest and a PUMA emblem on the right arm

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP detachment at 403-945-7200 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.