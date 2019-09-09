

CTV News Calgary





Members of the Airdrie RCMP detachment are asking for witnesses to come forward after a senior was hit while crossing Main Street.

According to RCMP, an elderly woman was attempting to cross the road near Sierra Springs on the morning of Saturday, August 24 when she was struck by a car.

The nature of the injuries to the victim has not been released

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run is asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP detachment at 403-945-7200 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at P3Tips.