Two unrelated RCMP investigations into suspected cocaine trafficking have resulted in the arrests of two Calgary men and the seizure of two high-end vehicles.

RCMP officials say the separate investigations resulted in charges of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking against a 34-year-old Calgary man on May 17 and the same charge was laid against a 24-year-old Calgary man on May 24.

The identities of the accused have not been released.

Investigators seized a 2015 BMW Alpina, with an estimated value of $55,000, from the 34-year-old suspect as proceeds of crime and seized a 2014 Infiniti G50 from the 24-year-old suspect.

"Airdrie RCMP will no longer tolerate individuals profiting from crime in our city," said Inspector Kimberley Pasloske in a statement released Wednesday. "In the last two months we have seized these two high end cars, a motorbike, a sea-doo and a quad."

"We want to send a clear message to criminals that if you choose to commit crime here in Airdrie, we will seize your expensive toys."

The vehicles were seized under the Seized Property Management Act that allows police to seize property believed to be acquired with proceeds of crime or that were used to commit a crime.