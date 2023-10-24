Airdrie RCMP turn to public for help finding missing man

Mounties out of Airdrie are looking for a missing man.

Graham Alex Sills, 41, was last seen Sunday evening, RCMP say.

He's believed to be driving a dark grey 2016 Ram truck, plate BJJ2992, and police say there's an immediate concern for his well-being.

Sills is 5'10" and 130 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket.

He has a tiger tattoo on his upper-left back/shoulder.

Anyone with information regarding Sills' whereabouts is asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, p3tips.com or through the P3 Tips app.