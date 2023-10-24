CALGARY
Calgary

    • Airdrie RCMP turn to public for help finding missing man

    Graham Alex Sills, 41, was last seen Sunday evening, Airdrie RCMP say. Graham Alex Sills, 41, was last seen Sunday evening, Airdrie RCMP say.

    Mounties out of Airdrie are looking for a missing man.

    Graham Alex Sills, 41, was last seen Sunday evening, RCMP say.

    He's believed to be driving a dark grey 2016 Ram truck, plate BJJ2992, and police say there's an immediate concern for his well-being.

    Sills is 5'10" and 130 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

    He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket.

    He has a tiger tattoo on his upper-left back/shoulder.

    Anyone with information regarding Sills' whereabouts is asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200.

    Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, p3tips.com or through the P3 Tips app.