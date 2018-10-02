RCMP members are on the hunt for a stolen 2005 Ford Super Duty after an RCMP vehicle was rammed by the truck Tuesday morning.

At approximately 6:00 a.m., RCMP responded to a field north of Airdrie, near the intersection of Dickson Stevenson Trail and Township Road 273A, following reports of a suspicious vehicle.

The driver of the suspect vehicle rammed the truck into the passenger side of a marked RCMP SUV and narrowly missed striking an officer who was standing near the SUV. The RCMP member was not injured in the ordeal.

The truck drove off at a high rate of speed. Officers pursued the vehicle for a short time before ending their chase due to the dangerous road conditions.

RCMP officials confirm the suspect vehicle had been stolen from a location in Calgary on Monday and, at the time of the theft, had been attached to a 9 metre (30 foot) flat deck trailer. Corporal Gina Slaney confirms to CTV that the trailer was located at an undisclosed spot at approximately 3:00 p.m. following a tip from the public.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black 2005 Ford Super Duty truck with Alberta licence plate BJJ 9959.

Anyone who encounters the truck is asked not to confront the driver and to call 911 or local police immediately. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.