Airdrie residents charged after RCMP seize cocaine, gun from home

Airdrie RCMP say two people have been charged following a drug investigation.

Mounties executed a search warrant at a home in the community of Sagewood on Friday, Oct. 1.

According to RCMP, officers seized approximately 120 grams of what is suspected to be cocaine, a restricted 40 calibre handgun with ammunition and $3,540 cash.

RCMP said police also seized a 2012 Range Rover with an estimated value of $18,000.

Darrian Chief, 28, and Cheyanne Vanrer, 27, both of Airdrie, have been charged with several offences including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a restricted firearm and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Vanrer was released from police custody but Chief was remanded into custody.