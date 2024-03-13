CALGARY
    • Airdrie Rural RCMP searching for missing man

    The Airdrie Rural RCMP needs your help finding a missing man.

    Raymond Roger Joseph Page is believed to have been dropped off at YYC, where he was to fly to the Philippines on Feb. 12.

    The 59-year-old was last heard from on Feb. 18, Mounties say.

    He was reported missing Feb. 27.

    Mounties believe he's back in Canada – possibly Calgary – and might not be safe.

    He's described as being about 5'10" and 190 pounds, brown-haired and blue-eyed.

    He was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt, blue jeans, red and black runners and a black jacket.

    Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP at 403-945-7200.

    Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, p3tips.com or through the P3 Tips app.

