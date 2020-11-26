CALGARY -- A holiday tradition for many families in the city of Airdrie as well as Calgary won't be going ahead as scheduled because of the newest COVID-19 restrictions.

The website for the Airdrie Santa Claus Parade says because of the rules that were introduced by the Kenney government this week, the Christmas parade will not take place.

"In consideration of recent public health restrictions, and in the interest of health and safety of Airdronians, Airdrie Parades have moved to cancel all in-person Christmas events for 2020," wrote Airdrie Parades in a statement.

Officials added they were working on "a parade alternative" but Tuesday's developments made them decide "there was no way forward."

The Airdrie Santa Claus Parade is typically the kick-off for the Airdrie Festival of Lights, a holiday light display that takes place in Nose Creek Park.

There is no information that indicates that event will be cancelled because of the new restrictions on festivals announced Tuesday. However, according to a statement regarding the pandemic, event organizers say there could be some "modifications."

"At this time, the Airdrie Festival of Lights will take place as planned, but perhaps with some modifications. However, if you are sick or feeling you are getting sick, we ask that you please stay home," officials said. "We recommend that people in high-risk groups consult with their healthcare provider about attending any large gathering."

However, while the Santa Claus parade has been cancelled, organizers say they are looking online to an alternative.

"We are excited to announce an all-new, all-virtual Christmas celebration for Airdrie and area. Stay tuned for our big announcement, coming December 1st!"

The latest information from Alberta Health show there are 252 active COVID-19 cases in the city of Airdrie. The municipality is one of many under the province's "enhanced" status.

One person, a man in his 70s, has died while 550 people have recovered.