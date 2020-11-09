Advertisement
Airdrie traffic stop leads to seizure of drugs and cash
RCMP conducted a traffic stop last Thursday on Highway 566 just south of Airdrie, Alta that turned into in a seizure of drugs, money and bullets. (Photo from RCMP)
CALGARY -- RCMP conducted a traffic stop last Thursday on Highway 566 just south of Airdrie, Alta that turned into in a seizure of drugs, money and bullets.
On Nov. 5 at approximately 2:30 p.m. a vehicle was pulled over where it was found the driver was breaching his curfew.
According to Airdrie RCMP the driver was then arrested for breach of conditions.
A search of the vehicle turned up a number of prohibited items, including:
* 82.5 grams of fentanyl
* 35 grams of cocaine
* 150 grams of methamphetamine
* $830 cash
* Replica Glock 19
* 40 cal round, 9mm round, 7.62 round and a handgun shell casing
The vehicle was also seized as offence-related property.
Francisco Sanchez 37, from Calgary, has been charged with eight offences, including:
* Three counts possession for the purpose of trafficking
* Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.00
* Four counts of failing to comply with release order conditions
Sanchez remains in custody and will appear in Airdrie Provincial court on Nov. 13.