CALGARY -- RCMP conducted a traffic stop last Thursday on Highway 566 just south of Airdrie, Alta that turned into in a seizure of drugs, money and bullets.

On Nov. 5 at approximately 2:30 p.m. a vehicle was pulled over where it was found the driver was breaching his curfew.

According to Airdrie RCMP the driver was then arrested for breach of conditions.

A search of the vehicle turned up a number of prohibited items, including:

* 82.5 grams of fentanyl

* 35 grams of cocaine

* 150 grams of methamphetamine

* $830 cash

* Replica Glock 19

* 40 cal round, 9mm round, 7.62 round and a handgun shell casing

The vehicle was also seized as offence-related property.

Francisco Sanchez 37, from Calgary, has been charged with eight offences, including:

* Three counts possession for the purpose of trafficking

* Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.00

* Four counts of failing to comply with release order conditions

Sanchez remains in custody and will appear in Airdrie Provincial court on Nov. 13.