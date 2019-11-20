CALGARY – An Airdrie woman is facing fraud charges after police say she was trying to sell fake WestJet travel vouchers.

Airdrie RCMP were first notified about the incidents in May and immediately launched an investigation.

They determined a woman, Alexandra Nina Beckow, was selling the documents for money and her victims would later find out they were fake.

Police arrested Beckow on Nov. 12 and charged her with fraud.

She is expected to appear in court on Dec. 19.

