Airdrie woman charged after allegedly assaulting youth, RCMP officers

An Airdrie woman is facing charges after allegedly assaulting several people including the officers who arrested her.

RCMP were called to the neighbourhood of Sunridge just before 8 p.m. on Monday for reports a woman had assaulted two youths, taking the skateboard from one of them.

"When police arrived, the female fled on foot," said a Friday news release from RCMP.

After a brief foot chase, officers arrested the woman, but allege she "resisted officers" during her arrest.

Kaylee McCaig, 21, is facing several offences inducing:

Uttering threats;

Obstruction;

Attempting to take a peace officer's weapon;

Mischief under $5,000;

Assault with a weapon;

Assaulting a Peace Officer (x3); and

Robbery.

McCaig is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 6.