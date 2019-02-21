A 39-year-old Airdrie woman is facing several charges in connection to a fraud investigation involving a number of businesses in the community.

Last fall, RCMP launched an investigation after a woman allegedly used fake ID, documents and signatures to obtain credit at various Airdrie businesses.

It is believed she then used the credit to buy two vehicles and a large amount of furniture.

Cori Katherine Taylor, 39, of Airdrie was arrested on February 14 and police say she was driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle at the time.

A search warrant was executed on Taylor’s home and police seized a large amount of furniture.

Taylor is charged with 14 offences including;

Three counts Fraud Over $5000

Four counts of Forgery

Identity Fraud

Two counts of Obtaining Credit by Fraud

Police say it is believed that Taylor also obtained credit fraudulently using the names Katherine Phillips and Kathryn Foster-Taylor.

Taylor was also charged with Fabrication of Evidence in connection to another investigation.

She is in custody and is scheduled to appear in Airdrie Provincial Court on February 25, 2019.

Police believe there may be more victims in this investigation and are asking anyone with information to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200, local police or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.