Lisa MacKay of Airdrie is determined to get a stuffed toy to every person in the world living with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

The charity that she’s established, Brian’s Bears, is named after her father who passed away on Remembrance Day 2018.

Brian Vasseur was 64 years old and Lisa remembers how her father lit up the day she brought him an oversized stuffed dog that he had given to her years ago.

"He always ended up being alone so this bear would sometimes come to lunch with him and he would talk, he would have someone to talk with so I mean it was a huge difference to him," said MacKay.

Stuffed animals for donation can be dropped off at a number of spots in Airdrie and at the Cross Iron Mills Toys R’ Us location.

"Instead of just being alone it’s something to take care of, they don’t feel so alone and useless I think," explained MacKay. "It can bring back some memories and I think some good memories once they think they’re taking care of something."

The Alzheimer Society of Calgary agrees. Community education specialist Cindy Bond says several studies have shown stuffed toys can make a difference in the quality of life for someone living with dementia.

"For some, they may look at that as being childish but if it’s providing comfort for the person that is living with dementia. why not?," asked Bond. "It has been shown to reduce anxiety."

MacKay has lofty goals for her undertaking. "My goal is to eventually have ever single person with dementia and Alzheimer’s have a bear or a doll," said MacKay. "It’s huge but that’s my goal."

For additional information visit Brian's Bears