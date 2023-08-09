Airdrie woman missing since late June

Airdrie RCMP are asking for help to find a woman who hasn't been seen in more than a month.

Mounties say Kateryna Bajer, 33, was last seen at her home in the Tower Lane neighbourhood on June 29.

She is described as:

152 centimetres (5'2") tall;

Weighing 58 kilograms (127 pounds); and

Having brown hair and grey eyes.

Anyone with information about Bajer's whereabouts is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200.

Anonymous tips can be forwarded to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by going online at www.P3Tips.com.