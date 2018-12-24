The Calgary Airport Authority confirms six stores have shuttered this year from the domestic terminal’s pre-security screening area as demand increases for additional services nearer to the gates.

In 2018, The Boxer Shoppe, Calgary Flames FanAttic, Virgin Books, Riley & McCormick and two Starbucks locations ceased operations in the older part of the airport. Their former homes remain vacant with murals on the boarded-over entrances offering little indication of what had been.

“Passengers demand for dining and shopping services is increasing in post-security locations, which is why we’re re-imagining the offerings for guests,” said Reid Fiest, Calgary Airport Authority spokesperson in a statement. “We are focusing on introducing new concepts to the airport. Since the enhancement of security measures at airports across the world, retail best practices tend to emphasize the enhancement of services and retail options that are post –security where passengers have the most dwell time.”

Vin Volo, the second location of the eatery in the airport, opened in Concourse C this year and several pop-up Crave Cupcake stands were introduced in 2018 but the locations are all found after security.

According to the Calgary Airport Authority, 60 per cent of the domestic terminal’s food and beverage options are located pre-security while the post-security shops account for 80 per cent of all sales. Officials say passengers are increasingly likely to proceed to the secured area immediately given the introduction of stricter security measures over the years.

“What our research tells us, and what best practices are for airports around the world tell us, is that people want offerings after they go through security,” said Fiest. “Shopping pre-security or eating pre-security isn’t their priority because they want to get through screening. They want to, perhaps, get through customs and they want to get on the other side and that’s where they want those options.”

Changes to the airport’s layout are being considered to accommodate the change in spending patterns.

With files from CTV’s Alesia Fieldberg