CALGARY -- Day use areas west of Calgary have been seeing extremely high visitor numbers so far this summer and officials say an "alarming" amount of garbage is being left behind.

A Facebook post from the Canmore Nordic Centre Provincial Park account says that at the end of each weekend there has been an alarming amount of garbage left behind, which they call a "huge concern for the environment and wildlife."

"Please leave NO trace. This means packing out what you packed in," reads the post.

"This includes but is not limited to; drink bottles, cans, food packaging, cigarette butts, diapers, tissue, doggy poop bags and feminine hygiene products."

Full garbage bins can be reported to Alberta Parks Kananaskis Dispatch at 403-591-7755 or Canmore Nordic Centre Provincial Park at 403-678-2400.