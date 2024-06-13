Alberta agrees to cover new treatment for patients with rare cancer

The Government of Alberta has agreed to cover the cost of a new treatment for a rare form of cancer.

Bile duct cancer, or cholangiocarcinoma (CCA), is a rare, aggressive cancer that was only previously treated in Alberta by one drug.

Patients and advocates pushed for change, and Alberta has now agreed to cover the roughly $15,000 per month cost of the targeted therapy Pemigatinib (Pemazyre) for approved patients.

“In Alberta, the government is providing patients with exceptional coverage for Pemazyre, on a case-by-case basis,” Alberta Health said in a statement to CTV News.

“Albertans can contact their physician to access coverage through the outpatient cancer drug therapy program on an exceptional basis."

One of the patients receiving the new treatment is Chris Dyment.

The 34-year-old’s daughter Courtney was born in March and he desperately wants to be there for her, so he reached out to the province knowing his survival rate would drop dramatically without another treatment option.

He was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in April 2023 and after 12 rounds of chemotherapy, his treatment ended, leaving him with no other options and a grim outlook until the province stepped up to cover Pemazyre.

A second Alberta patient has also been approved.

