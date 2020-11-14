CALGARY -- The province has announced three more fatalities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta, including a resident of a supportive living home in northeast Calgary.

The victim was a man in his 60s who lived at the Waverley House Personal Care Home. He was infected because of an outbreak that was declared earlier this month.

Officials report five cases at the facility located in Taradale.

The province says the two other victims reported in the past 24 hours were a man in his 50s and a man in his 70s, both living in the Edmonton zone.

Alberta Health also announced an additional 1,026 cases of COVID-19.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, wrote on social media after the release of Saturday's numbers that the new report has her "concerned."

"In the days ahead, we all have a role to play in getting case numbers down to protect our health care system, keep schools and businesses open, and protect vulnerable Albertans. This is our last chance to avoid more restrictive measures," she wrote.

Hinshaw also strongly pushed for all Albertans to follow all COVID-19 protocols in place.

There are no details on the total number of active cases in the province, but officials say a full breakdown will be available on Monday.

According to data from Alberta Health Services, 150 people have died from the disease in Calgary so far during the pandemic.

The latest deaths bring the province's total to 401.