Alberta announces $5M in funding for 27 mental health, addictions agencies

The provincial government has committed more than $5 million in funding to dozens of Alberta organizations in an effort to expand recovery-oriented mental health and addictions services.

Associate Minister of Health and Addictions Mike Ellis says the hope is that the funding will help more Albertans "seamlessly pursue treatment and recovery without being left in limbo."

"Each organization has something different to offer people experiencing addiction and mental health challenges but the goal is always the same – recovery," he said at a Friday news conference."

"All of these organizations have a proven track record supporting people in the community to improve their mental health and their pursuit of recovery."

The grants will be split among 27 agencies, including:

Al Madinah Calgary Islamic Assembly Barrhead Association for Community Living Burden Bearers Counselling Society Calgary Silver Linings Foundation Calgary YMCA Catholic Social Services DeenStrong Foundation Dene Tha’ First Nation Family Ties Grande Prairie Friendship Centre Grande Prairie Palliative Care Growing Families Society for East Rural Counties Hinton Adult Learning Society Impact Society Lloydminster Interval Home Society Metis Nation of Alberta Nepalese Community Society of Calgary Our Collective Journey Oxford House Foundation of Canada Parents Empowering Parents Society Pastew Place Saffron Centre Sagitawa Friendship Society Suicide Prevention Resource Centre Town of Millet Terminator Foundation University of Alberta – Community, Health, Empowerment & Wellness (CHEW) Project

Friday's funding announcement is in addition to the $53 million in COVID-19 mental health and addiction funding provided in the 2021-22 budget.

"This additional funding will enable us to help more Albertans maintain recovery, become independent, reconnect with community, regain employment, and improve their relationships with family," said Earl Thiessen, executive director of the Oxford House Foundation of Canada.

Albertans experiencing addiction and mental health challenges can call 211 Alberta, the Addiction Helpline or the Mental Health Helpline for support, information and referrals.