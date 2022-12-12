Alberta announces funding to preserve, protect Fish Creek Provincial Park

The provincial government has committed $750,000 over three years to an organization that works to preserve and protect Calgary's Fish Creek Provincial Park.

Alberta's Minister of Forestry, Parks and Tourism announced the funding for the Friends of Fish Creek Provincial Park Society on Monday, saying the organization is an essential part of the provincial parks system.

"For 30 years, the Friends of Fish Creek have been an integral part of the work that has been done in this provincial park," Todd Loewen said.

"I am proud to recognize their achievements and look forward to continuing to work together in the future."

Established in 1992 and incorporated as a non-profit charity in 1993, Friends of Fish Creek has more than 250 volunteers who work to restore trails, plant trees, remove invasive plants and host field trips at Fish Creek Provincial Park.

The organization's executive director Nic Blanchet says the funding will allow the group to hire staff, collect data to improve programs and enhance visitor experiences.

"We are happy to continue our ground breaking partnership with Alberta Parks," he said.

The province provided Friends of Fish Creek with$480,000 over three years in 2020 to help encourage more people to visit the park.

Established in 1975, the park encompasses more than 1,355 hectares of land and is one of the largest protected urban areas in Canada.