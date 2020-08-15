CALGARY -- Hockey fans are invited to Stampede Park Sunday morning for a Flame-Stars Game 4 viewing party supporting cancer research.

The Alberta Cancer Foundation is hosting a drive-in on a giant screen within the infield of the grandstand — a short distance from the Scotiabank Saddledome — with 100 parking spots available.

Admission is $60 per vehicle, with a maximum of five people permitted per vehicle, and tickets must be purchased ahead of time online at Albertans Helping Albertans: Drive-in for Charity. Landmark Cinemas has donated popcorn for the event that is available for pre-purchase when buying tickets.

All proceeds from admission and popcorn sales will benefit the Alberta Cancer Foundation.

Concessions will not be open within the grandstand building but fans will be permitted access to the building's washrooms.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own snacks and to take their trash away with them as there will be no garbage cans on the premises. Pets, smoking, alcohol and oversized vehicles are not permitted at the viewing party.

Gates open at 11 a.m., an hour ahead of the scheduled start of Game 4 of the Flames-Stars first-round playoff series.

Melanie Dekker, Alberta Cancer Foundation's director of community relations, says additional viewing parties are planned as the Flames playoff run progresses.

The organization has also scheduled drive-in movies at Stampede Park. It will host a 6 p.m. showing of Sonic the Hedgehog on Sunday and a 9 p.m. showing of Raiders of the Lost Ark. Admission to each show is $40 per vehicle.