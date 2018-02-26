CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Alberta Children’s Hospital locked down after police respond to firearm incident
Published Monday, February 26, 2018 6:39AM MST
Last Updated Monday, February 26, 2018 10:31AM MST
The Alberta Children’s Hospital was locked down for about an hour on Sunday evening after police received a report about an incident involving a firearm.
Emergency crews were called to the hospital in the city’s northwest at about 8:40 p.m. and the building was secured while police conducted a search of the facility.
Several roads leading into the property were also cordoned off.
Nothing was found and the lockdown was lifted just before 10:00 p.m.
Police continue to investigate.