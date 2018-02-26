The Alberta Children’s Hospital was locked down for about an hour on Sunday evening after police received a report about an incident involving a firearm.

Emergency crews were called to the hospital in the city’s northwest at about 8:40 p.m. and the building was secured while police conducted a search of the facility.

Several roads leading into the property were also cordoned off.

Nothing was found and the lockdown was lifted just before 10:00 p.m.

Police continue to investigate.