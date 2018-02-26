The Alberta Children’s Hospital was locked down for about an hour on Sunday evening after police received a report about an incident involving a firearm and law enforcement in two other Canadian cites also dealt with similar incidents.

Emergency crews were called to the hospital in the city’s northwest at about 8:40 p.m. and the building was secured while police conducted a search of the facility.

“Sometimes when these calls come in we’re able to decipher right from the onset that it could be a non-event. That being said, our response to those calls is scaled down. In this particular instance, we weren’t able to do that. Because it’s a target like the children’s hospital we don’t drive any faster there, we drive just as quickly or respond with just as many resources as if it was a mall or a school or someone’s home. So the actual target itself had nothing to do with it, it was the fact that it took us some time to sort through the details to ensure it was one of these swatting incidents,” said CPS A/Insp. Paul Wozney. “Swatting calls have the potential to create significant risks to both public and officer’s safety and can require an extensive amount of resources to respond and investigate.”

Several roads leading into the property were also cordoned off.

Nothing was found and the lockdown was lifted just before 10:00 p.m.

Police say the call was fake but that they take these types of incidents very seriously.

“Really what it is is calling in a fictitious complaint, a complaint to the degree that we bring significant police resources. And when I talk about significant police resources, when you’re calling in an active shooter or somebody who’s going to be going into a hospital or some other venue with guns looking to cause harm or death to the community, we bring significant resources to that so that could be from our front-line patrol to our tactical members to other resources,” said Wozney. “We have to, that’s what we’re here for and I just don’t want to see anybody from the community or certainly a police officer get hurt or injured or killed because of something like this.”

Similar incidents took place at the Sickkids Hospital in Toronto and at Edmonton’s Stollery Hospital and police believe they are all related.

“It is believed the incident is connected to two other reports of similar situations in other jurisdictions that also occurred last night,” said Wozney. “It’s not uncommon for other venues to also be swatted, if you will, using the same modus operandi, or MO, and we’ve come across this several times.”

Wozney says they weren’t taking any chances in light of the school shooting in Florida last week.

"The other point I just want to make is, you look at what’s going on, particularly in the U.S., what happened in Florida last week, what’s happened in some of the other jurisdictions, with these school shootings, mall shootings, the world’s changing and law enforcement’s changing and like I mentioned earlier, we take these events extremely seriously, until we know otherwise,” he said.

Police say the trend is rising and that swatting takes police resources away from other areas.

“I would say that the swatting calls is trending upwards,” said Wozney. “I think it also needs to be mentioned that while we’re sending, when I’m saying multiple police cars, units, to the children’s hospital, when I’m talking multiple units, I’m talking multiple units and I don’t want to get into the number of that but those are police officers that aren’t attending other Calgarians emergencies, that aren’t going to other Calgarian’s 911 calls. It affects our response, there’s a trickledown effect. That’s not to say that we don’t have a good number of members out there for our deployment because we do, but again, there’s a trickle effect that when we’re sending a significant number of police officers to the children’s hospital, other areas of the city aren’t getting the service that they need.”