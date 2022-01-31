Alberta comes up short at Scotties in 10-5 defeat to Team Canada's Einarson

Curling and kickboxing seem like two sports at the opposite end of the spectrum, but Mackenzie Zacharias, skip of the Manitoba rink at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont., can connect the two.

Zacharias is a kinesiology student at the University of Manitoba who also works as a fitness trainer at a kickboxing gym. She has spent the last year learning kickboxing.

Both sports pump up the adrenalin and involve strategy, said the 22-year-old Altona, Man., native.

“Every sport is strategy,” said Zacharias, who needed an extra end to defeat Ontario's Hollie Duncan 8-7 on Monday afternoon. “You've got to know what combos to use and where to lay those punches.

“Curling has a lot of strategy as well, so you can find some similarities.”

Zacharias looked to have the game against Ontario under control, leading 4-1 after four ends and 6-3 after six ends. Duncan battled back to tie it in the 10th, forcing Zacharias to make a last-rock takeout for the win.

“We had a couple of `What happened there moments' that caught us a bit off guard,” said Zacharias. “We were able to grind it out in the end.”

Zacharias improved to 3-0, leaving her second in the Pool B standings behind Kerri Einarson's Team Canada (4-0).

Einarson, the two-time defending Scotties champion, stayed undefeated with a 10-5, eight-end win over Alberta's Laura Walker.

Second Briane Meilleur said it's too early for Team Canada to think they have a playoff spot locked up.

Kerry Einarson's team is set to represent Canada at the world curling championships which kick off later this week in Calgary

“We're just going to keep doing what we've been doing,” she said. “We've been learning every game. Every game is hard so we can't take our (foot) off the gas.”

In other games Kerry Galusha's N.W.T. team scored five in the eighth end for a 13-4 win over Hailey Birnie of the Yukon. B.C.'s Mary-Anne Arsenault picked up her first win, downing Quebec's Laurie St-Georges 8-5.

Team Canada leads the Pool B standing sitting 4-0 with Manitoba 3-0. Nova Scotia and the N.W.T. are 2-1 while Quebec and Alberta are 2-2. B.C. is 1-3, the Yukon 0-3 and Ontario 0-4.

The Manitoba team is a family affair. Mackenzie's younger sister, Emily, is second while father, Sheldon, coaches. Karlee Burgess is third and Lauren Lenentine the lead.

Zacharias's team, winners of the 2020 world junior curling championship, is making its second appearance at the Canadian women's curling championships after finishing 3-5 last year in Calgary.

Emily Zacharias said the team is building off last years' experience.

“We came really prepared this year,” said the 20-year-old. “We've had more women's games under our belt, we have more experience.

“We're all a year older, we came here to play this year, and we came here to win.”

Some families have difficulty driving across the city without squabbling but Mackenzie said the sisters manage to avoid any sibling rivalry.

“We've been teammates for a very long time,” she said. “That's something we kind of figured out pretty early is how to put that stuff behind us.

“When we were little, I'm sure that's why my parents put as skip and second so we wouldn't bicker behind the sheet. We're teammates, we know how to separate that.”

Burgess chucked when asked about the family dynamic on the team.

“I do see the sister side of Mackenzie and Emily but they do a pretty good job when it comes to practice or playing to kind of put the sister and dad thing aside,” she said.

Burgess does find it strange when the sisters sometimes call their coach Sheldon.

“I would find it hard to call my dad Craig instead of just dad,” she said.

In Pool A games Monday morning Andrea Crawford's New Brunswick rink improved to 4-0 with a 10-8 extra-end win over P.E.I.'s Suzanne Birt .

In other matches Wild Card 1, with Selena Njegovan skipping in place of Tracy Fleury who remains in COVID-19 protocol, improved to 3-1 with an 11-9 win over Emma Miskew's Wild Card 3.

Sarah Hill of Newfoundland and Labrador defeated Nunavut's Brigitte MacPhail 12-3 and Saskatchewan's Penny Barker downed Chelsey Carey's Wild Card 2 8-7 in an extra end.

Crawford leads the Pool A standings at 4-0, followed by Wild Card 1 at 3-1. Northern Ontario and Saskatchewan are 2-1 and Wild Card 3 2-2. Newfoundland and Labrador and Wild Card 2 are 1-2, followed by P.E.I. 1-3 and Nunavut 0-4.

Due to COVID-19 concerns the event is being staged in an empty arena without fans or media in the building.

This year's tournament features a modified 18-team draw and the return of the Page playoff system.

The two pools of nine are seeded based on their final standing on the Canadian Team Ranking System as of Jan. 10. There will be an eight-game round robin with the top three teams in each pool advancing to an expanded Page playoff system.

The Scotties champion will represent Canada at the 2022 Women's Curling Championship in Prince George, B.C., from March 19-27.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2022.