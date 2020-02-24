CALGARY -- In a 4-1 decision the Alberta Court of Appeal ruled the federal carbon tax "substantially override(s) the provinces’ powers" and "are unconstitutional in their entirety."

The decision — based on arguments submitted in December — was released Monday afternoon.

Lawyers for Ottawa argued its power to impose carbon pricing on the provinces is an extension of the federal government’s right to sign international treaties and to maintain powers necessary for peace, order and good government.

Both Ontario and Saskatchewan lost similar challenges in the past year, with appeals scheduled to be heard by the Supreme Court of Canada next month.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the afternoon.