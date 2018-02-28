Suncor and the union that represents many of its employees have been battling for years over random drug and alcohol testing and on Wednesday Alberta’s appellate court upheld an order to stop the testing at the company’s oilsands sites.

In October 2012, Suncor implemented the random tests for on-site executive members and workers in safety-sensitive positions at some of its sites after it said it had tried a number of measures to address drug and alcohol concerns.

Unifor Local 707-A argued that random testing infringed on workers privacy rights and requested an injunction that was granted by a Court of Queen’s Bench Judge last December.

On Wednesday, the Alberta Court of Appeal upheld the order that stops random drug and alcohol testing at Suncor Energy sites.