Alberta cyclists set off on 200-kilometre ride to raise funds for cancer foundation

More than 1, 200 Alberta cyclists are participating in the 200-kilometre Enbridge Tour Alberta for Cancer Ride this weekend More than 1, 200 Alberta cyclists are participating in the 200-kilometre Enbridge Tour Alberta for Cancer Ride this weekend

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

The results of 'Barbenheimer' weekend are in. Here's who took the box office crown

'Barbenheimer' didn't just work -- it spun box office gold. The social media-fuelled fusion of Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' and Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' brought moviegoers back to the theatres in record numbers this weekend, vastly outperforming projections and giving a glimmer of hope to the lagging exhibition business, amid the sobering backdrop of strikes.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina