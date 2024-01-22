Alberta daycares launch campaign over concerns with $10-a-day program
With less than a week before the deadline to re-sign with the latest phase of the Alberta Affordability Grant for childcare agreement – better known as the national $10-a-day daycare – operators say their concerns are not being heard and that they are not necessarily unique to Alberta.
The program is a joint arrangement between the federal and provincial governments and is targeting $10-a-day daycare by 2026, dependent on family incomes and other factors.
As of January 1, grants to operators increased per-space which means parents pay less, however, under the funding model in Alberta operators are paying the costs upfront and not reimbursed for around 45 days.
Operators have until Jan. 31 to re-sign but have considered opting out of the program which would result in parents' costs skyrocketing come next month.
Krystal Churcher, with the Association of Alberta Childcare Entrepreneurs, said most are re-signing because they feel like their hands are tied.
“I think people are signing under duress, we don’t have a choice. We either opt out of this program and lose access to all of our subsidies,” she said, in reference to wage top-ups for staff, subsidies for low-income families and the affordability grant for all families.
“It puts operators in a position where they really are going to have to choose to not really be able to support their staff in their centre and any of the families, especially the low-income families in the programs, and that’s a really hard decision to make.”
Churcher said daycares that do re-sign will be forced to make cuts to the programs they offer.
“There’s just not enough money on the table to continue the level of quality we’ve had in our mixed market system in Alberta for the past decades,” she said.
“We won’t be able to support having extra staff on the floor supporting students with high needs. We’re going to see meal services cut back, we’ll see extra programs, like you know, maybe music and a second language, those types of programs definitely cut back.”
The provincial government has launched a survey to get feedback from parents and operators which Churcher said is well intended but lacks transparency.
“It’s really got nothing to do with the current interim agreement on that table, it’s for the next phase that we’re going to be seeing rollout in the next 12 to 15 months,” she said.
Calgary Liberal MP George Chahal said Monday that the provincial government needs to provide the appropriate funding in a timely fashion.
“Provincial governments need to step up here. In the province of Alberta, we have billions of dollars of surplus, and we need to have funding go (to) those operators so they’re paid in a timely fashion so families get the benefits of $10-a-day childcare.
Child-care concerns across Canada
The Association of Alberta Childcare Entrepreneurs represents some 20,000 daycares and is now launching a national campaign with their provincial counterparts to address the challenges of the national program.
“It’s absolutely a Canada-wide issue,” Churcher said. “We’ve heard from operators in Manitoba, we’ve heard from operations in B.C., Ontario and the Maritimes.”
Ontario’s biggest childcare operator warns that some centres are at risk of closing if issues are not addressed.
“We have experienced across the country centres having to temporarily close because of a lack of staff, especially in rural areas,” Jessica Lue, the vice president of government relations and advocacy at YMCA Canada, said.
YMCA Canada provides childcare to 60,000 children across the country and has more than 10,000 employees.
While the YMCA supports an affordable and accessible childcare system in Canada, they say the program’s funding model does not reflect the true cost of delivering high-quality childcare.
“The true cost would constitute a full spectrum of operational costs such as program administration, human resource costs, capital. We are experiencing ourselves pressure due to inflation, so we’re seeing costs rise significantly across the board from food to utility, to insurance,” she said.
Lue said Canada is also facing a workforce shortage for early child-care operators and support staff which needs to be a priority for all levels of government.
“If we increase affordability, which we are doing, we need to increase accessibility at the same time and that would require the workforce in order to open spaces or meet licensed capacity today or add new spaces in the future,” she said.
Then, as well, we need to make sure that the funding is there that reflects the trust cost of delivering so that operators are able to continue to provide that vital care in communities.”
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Tuesday's daytime high will be 14 C warmer than Monday's
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canadian filmmaker Norman Jewison, director of 'In the Heat of the Night’ and 'Moonstruck,' dead at 97
Norman Jewison, the acclaimed and versatile Canadian-born director whose Hollywood films ranged from Doris Day comedies and 'Moonstruck' to social dramas such as the Oscar-winning 'In the Heat of the Night,' has died at age 97.
Newfoundland and Labrador Cabinet Minister Derrick Bragg has died
Derrick Bragg, a Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador provincial cabinet minister, has died, Premier Andrew Furey announced Monday.
Most Canadians voting for Liberals to stop Conservatives from winning: poll
Most Canadians who plan on voting for the Liberal party are more motivated to stop the Conservatives from winning the election rather than endorsing the party's vision and leader, according to a new poll released on Monday.
Canada to reduce the number of international study permits by 35 per cent: Miller
Canada will reduce the number of international student permits by 35 per cent next year as part of a temporary two-year cap on foreign enrollment, Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced Monday morning.
Police lay 96 criminal charges after 52 stolen vehicles recovered in Ontario
Investigators laid 96 criminal charges after recovering 52 vehicles worth more than $3.2 million stolen in Ontario.
Do humans need to hibernate, too? What the research shows
Does the colder season have you dragging during the day, feeling like the amount of sleep you usually get in other parts of the year doesn’t seem to be enough now? 'If you feel like sleeping more in the winter, you're not alone,” said Dr. Raj Dasgupta.
'Disruptive passenger' tried opening plane door during Toronto-bound flight, say police
Police in Peel Region said that they met, but did not arrest or charge, a 'disruptive passenger' at the gates of Toronto Pearson International Airport on Sunday following an incident onboard a Toronto-bound flight from London, U.K.
H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualization of school girls
Fashion retailer H&M has withdrawn an ad featuring school girls after complaints that the campaign encouraged the sexualization of underage girls.
Dexter Scott King, youngest son of Martin Luther King Jr., dies of cancer at 62
Dexter Scott King, the younger son of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, has died after battling prostate cancer.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Corey Perry signs 1-year deal with Oilers
Forward Corey Perry has agreed to a one-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers, the team announced Monday.
-
Mediation over between city and library workers; union to discuss striking
City of Edmonton and Edmonton Public Library employees will discuss striking after seeing what they describe as a "lack of commitment" from the city during contract negotiations.
-
RV fire leaves homeless Edmontonian looking for shelter again
A homeless Edmonton man feels lucky to be alive after a fire destroyed the RV he was living in Monday morning.
Vancouver
-
Uber prices surge as transit strike hits Metro Vancouver
People stranded by a transit strike in Metro Vancouver Monday morning are seeing skyrocketing prices from ride-hailing apps.
-
Winters Hotel fire inquest told of chained door, 'no way out' from deadly Vancouver blaze
A coroner's inquest has been told that a Vancouver rooming house where a fire killed two people in 2022 had a chained door, as relatives testified about the devastating impact of the blaze.
-
B.C. pimp who trafficked Indigenous child sentenced to 6 years
A B.C. pimp who lured a 15-year-old Indigenous girl into prostitution – plying her with drugs and alcohol, and punishing her with physical and sexual violence – has been sentenced to six years in prison for human trafficking.
Atlantic
-
N.S. RCMP say man wanted on provincewide warrant is dead
A Halifax man wanted on a provincewide warrant has been found dead.
-
Person hurt after fire outside Halifax City Hall
One person suffered a burn after a fire started at the homeless encampment outside Halifax City Hall on Monday morning.
-
P.E.I. agriculture business woman, advocate appointed to Canadian Senate
Canada’s Governor General has appointed Mary Robinson to the Senate for Prince Edward Island.
Vancouver Island
-
Canada to reduce the number of international study permits by 35 per cent: Miller
Canada will reduce the number of international student permits by 35 per cent next year as part of a temporary two-year cap on foreign enrollment, Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced Monday morning.
-
Food industry groups object to proposed B.C. chicken price increase
Restaurants Canada is urging the British Columbia government to intervene in a proposed increase to the farm-level price of chicken in the province.
-
Man, 54, and pets dead after overnight fire in Surrey
A 54-year-old man and two pets are dead after an early morning fire in the Newton neighbourhood of Surrey, B.C.
Toronto
-
Internal email contradicts Greenbelt testimony to integrity commissioner, NDP allege
A newly-surfaced internal email is prompting the Ontario New Democratic Party to ask for another review into the Doug Ford government’s decision to open up the Greenbelt for development.
-
Police lay 96 criminal charges after 52 stolen vehicles recovered in Ontario
Investigators laid 96 criminal charges after recovering 52 vehicles worth more than $3.2 million stolen in Ontario.
-
Toronto Maple Leaf player hit with max fine after cross-checking Kraken forward
A player with the Toronto Maple Leafs has been fined the maximum allowable amount after he cross-checked a Kraken forward during Sunday night's game in Seattle.
Montreal
-
Old Montreal building where seven people died in fire listed for sale
The heritage building that burned down in Old Montreal last spring, killing seven people who were inside, has been listed for sale.
-
Quebec man pleads guilty to threatening Justin Trudeau and François Legault
A Quebec man has pleaded guilty to uttering threats toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier François Legault in a series of online videos.
-
Quebec man suspected of killing 9-year-old suing police, eager to clear name: lawyer
The lawyer for a Quebec man who police say is a suspect in the disappearance and death of a young girl 16 years ago says his client is eager to clear his name.
Ottawa
-
Former Ottawa teacher sentenced to 2 years in prison for sex crimes against students
Rick Watkins, who was also known as Rick Despatie, was found guilty in September on four counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual interference, two counts of criminal harassment and one count of sexual exploitation.
-
Cornwall, Ont. woman accused of sending ex-boyfriend's nudes to his family
A Cornwall, Ont. woman is facing charges in connection with accusations that she sent intimate videos of her ex-boyfriend to his family.
-
Idle musings: City of Ottawa considering tougher idling control bylaw
Seventeen years after enacting its idling control bylaw, the City of Ottawa is looking at making it tougher and staff are seeking input from the public.
Kitchener
-
Bedsheet loop was inside Timi Gusak’s cell before his suicide, inquest hears
An inquest began Monday into the death of Timi Gusak who was charged with sexually assaulting three young girls in Waterloo Region.
-
'This is Kitchener history': Antique snowmobile restored
A Durham, Ont. man has restored and restarted a piece of Kitchener’s history – an antique snowmobile.
-
Oakville man arrested for alleged hate-motivated assault
An Oakville man has been charged with an alleged hate-motivated assault in Waterloo.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers stage second one-day strike within a week
Teachers in Saskatchewan are back on the picket lines Monday as part of a second one-day walk off within a week.
-
James Smith inquest: RCMP officer refutes allegations that police overlooked 911 calls
An inquest into Canada’s worst mass stabbing called an RCMP officer back to the stand to address allegations that police overlooked key evidence.
-
'I was surprised': Blazing meteor caught on Sask. home security camera
It's regular early morning practice for Paul Senger to check his home security camera footage. But on Wednesday something caught his eyes - a bright ball of light streaking across the sky over Lloydminster.
Northern Ontario
-
One person in custody following incident in Timmins
The Timmins Police Service got a call Monday morning after 9 o'clock about an incident underway on Sixth Avenue, forcing the surrounding area to be blocked off to traffic.
-
Do humans need to hibernate, too? What the research shows
Does the colder season have you dragging during the day, feeling like the amount of sleep you usually get in other parts of the year doesn’t seem to be enough now? 'If you feel like sleeping more in the winter, you're not alone,” said Dr. Raj Dasgupta.
-
Police lay 96 criminal charges after 52 stolen vehicles recovered in Ontario
Investigators laid 96 criminal charges after recovering 52 vehicles worth more than $3.2 million stolen in Ontario.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba woman assaulted while home alone with infant: RCMP
A Manitoba woman was assaulted while home alone with her baby after a man broke into her Swan River home earlier this month.
-
Video of Indigenous woman zip tied by staff sparks protest at Winnipeg's Marlborough Hotel
Upwards of 100 people stormed a downtown Winnipeg hotel Sunday in protest after a video surfaced showing an Indigenous woman being restrained by hotel staff with zip ties. The outcry comes as police and hotel staff allege the woman had been armed with a knife.
-
Man tried to punch police officer sitting in cruiser before breaking into office building: WPS
A 25-year-old man has been charged after officials say he attempted to punch the driver of a marked Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) vehicle through an open window, before breaking into a nearby downtown building.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers stage second one-day strike within a week
Teachers in Saskatchewan are back on the picket lines Monday as part of a second one-day walk off within a week.
-
Sask. woman left waiting 10 months and counting for cancer scan
A Saskatchewan woman is highlighting the dire state of breast cancer screening in the province.
-
James Smith inquest: RCMP officer refutes allegations that police overlooked 911 calls
An inquest into Canada’s worst mass stabbing called an RCMP officer back to the stand to address allegations that police overlooked key evidence.