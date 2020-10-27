CALGARY -- Dr. Adriaan Kriel, a Medicine Hat-based doctor, has been suspended for a year and fined more than $19,000 following an investigation into more than 600 surgical procedures conducted outside of a hospital.

According to the College of Physicians & Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA), Dr. Kriel admitted to performing more than 340 liposuctions and more than 280 cosmetic blepharoplasty (eyelid modification) procedures in his office between 2007 and 2019

The CPSA confirms Kriel's office was not an approved non-hospital surgical facility and some of his patients came forward after allegedly experiencing complications post-surgery.

In its hearing decision announced Oct. 16, the CPSA said a blepharoplasty patient had a deformed appearance, discomfort and was unable to close her eyes a month after a 2018 procedure and required additional corrective surgery conducted by an oculoplastic surgeon.

The CPSA also determined Kriel's conduct was unprofessional following an investigation into a liposuction he performed in 2018.The patient was left with blotchy scars, significant redness and brown material protruding from their scars six months after the procedure.

Kriel received a 12-month suspension retroactive to Aug. 10, was required to sign a declaration indicating he would only perform procedures in accredited facilities post-suspension and was fined $19,252.30 to cover the cost of the investigation and hearing.

Kriel Family Practice, which shares the same Strachan Road S.E. address as Skin Technologies, confirms Dr. Adriaan Kriel is currently on a year-long sabbatical.

Dr. Kriel has not responded to a request for comment from CTV News.