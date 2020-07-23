CALGARY -- Brad Alexander took his love for the popular U.K. sci-fi series about a time-travelling doctor to the next level.

He built a life-size replica of the fictional doctor’s ride through space called the TARDIS, or Time And Relative Dimension In Space, and put it right outside his yard in Brooks, Alta.

The Doctor Who fan said he had strange looks from neighbours before they realized what he was building in his back alley.

He said it wasn't until the blue paint, and police box signs that his project became more evident, and neighbours began responding positivity.

An old-fashioned British police phone box served as the model for the original TARDIS, and that's exactly what he built, which sits on the corner of his road.

Alexander’s TARDIS features a door on the outside with an old phone from the 1920s hooked up to an MP3 player playing Doctor Who audiobooks.

It also has reflective paper and a light bulb that flashes blue-purple light, which gives the illusion something is going on, on the inside, and it has been attracting locals.

"The first thing was to convince my wife. That was the hardest part of building it and now she has grown to like it," said Alexander.

He describes the project as a "fun thing for no specific reason."

It’s also been cleared by the city of Brooks and local RCMP.

Alexander says it’s attracting a lot of attention.

"I'm getting a positive response from the neighbourhood. I want people to know it’s for the enjoyment of anyone who wants it."

He says all the TARDIS needs now is a guest book for visitors to sign.