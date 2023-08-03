Alberta drops bid for 2030 Commonwealth Games

The province dropped a bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games Thursday. Calgary and Edmonton would have hosted a bulk of the events, with Tsuut'ina Nation and Canmore in the mix, too. The province dropped a bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games Thursday. Calgary and Edmonton would have hosted a bulk of the events, with Tsuut'ina Nation and Canmore in the mix, too.

