Alberta drops bid for 2030 Commonwealth Games

CTV News has learned that Alberta has withdrawn support for a bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

Alberta 2030 BidCo sent the following statement on Thursday:

"We received word yesterday that the provincial government was not in support of a bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games," it said.

"Over the past several months, we have worked closely with the Government of Alberta, City of Calgary, City of Edmonton, Government of Canada, Tsuut’ina Nation and Enoch Cree Nation, as well as dozens of other community partners to develop a compelling plan to host the Commonwealth Games in Alberta.

"In less than a month we were going to share the plan with the public and were eager to have an open dialogue about community priorities, advancing Reconciliation and building a vision as Albertans that we could collectively work towards.

"We are disappointed with the unexpected decision by the Government of Alberta and will not be commenting further at this time."

The news comes two weeks after the Australian state of Victoria dropped its bid for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

CTV News has reached out to the province, various mayors and others for comment.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.