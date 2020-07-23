CALGARY -- The province has relaxed its rules for long-term care home visits in a move that will allow family and friends improved access to their loved ones.

Under the new policy, residents can designate two support people who will be able to visit indoors for as long and as often as they want.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, say outdoor visits with up to four people will be permitted if the health of the resident allows for the gathering.

"We believe this will help people remain socially and emotionally connected while still protecting those who are most at risk of severe outcomes," Hinshaw said.

"We heard clearly from residents and family that these restrictions were causing great stress, and in some cases, profound decline in health status in residents who grew depressed, isolated and lonely."

Hinshaw adds that the province is letting each facility develop its own visitor policy — based on consultation with residents, family and staff —that weighs the level of risk each home is willing to assume.

"While the baseline for the number of visitors allowed will be open somewhat for all facilities, we are also setting out the possibility that some facilities may be less restrictive if their residents collectively agree to accept more risk,” she said.

Previously, care homes in the province only allowed residents to designate one family member or support person to spend time with them indoors and only when their needs couldn’t be met by a staff member. All other visits had to be conducted outdoors.

It’s not known how long the new eased restrictions will stay in effect or whether the province will reinstate access restriction as the number of active COVID-19 cases continues to rise.

Care homes continue to remain amongst the hardest hit during the pandemic. Out of the 174 Albertans that have died from the virus, more than 115 lived in long-term care facilities.