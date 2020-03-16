LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- In an open letter, emergency physicians are warning the public they see a potential disaster coming and they are asking to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The letter says doctors are concerned the virus could result in an overwhelmed health-care system and a lot of suffering.

"We have seen this in Italy and elsewhere. Right now, in Italian hospitals, front-line physicians are choosing who lives and dies; people who could otherwise be helped are being left to die because there simply aren’t enough resources to go around," the letter reads.

"We do not want this, and we fear that this is coming.”

Dr. Duncan Mackey, an emergency physician at the Chinook Regional Hospital, is one of those doctors.

“It’s going to spread through our entire population. Estimates are 35 to 75 per cent of the population is going to get it," he said.

"The challenge is 15 per cent of those who get it are going to get severe diseases. That's a spike in numbers that we have never seen and will not be able to handle."

The province confirmed 18 new cases in the province on Monday, bringing Alberta’s total to 74, including one in the south zone.

"You need to do everything you can from a social isolation point of view. Avoid the crowds, wash your hands, and stay at home if you’re sick."

Mackey said he fears if we don’t act now, we could end up looking a lot like Italy in the coming weeks, where nearly 30,000 cases have been confirmed and more than 2,000 people have died from complications related to the virus.

"Wake up, shut it down. Stop gathering in crowds. Because if we don't do this now we don't get a second chance," he said.

Mackey said he believes in the rules and protocols the provincial and federal government are putting in place.

"In the last couple of days we've seen huge progress and that's good. That's the government response, the medical officer of health and the public health department. We need the people to step up," he said.

To further limit the spread of COVID-19 the federal government shut down the border Monday to non-Canadian citizens, with limited exceptions.

Alberta emergency room doctors are urging people to: