    • Alberta family protects grasslands in partnership with Nature Conservancy of Canada

    CALGARY -

    Some important Prairie grasslands are being protected in southwestern Alberta.

    The Nature Conservancy of Canada announced Tuesday that it's partnering with the Bectell family to conserve the grasslands on their property near Police Outpost Provincial Park.

    It says the 323-hectare property is a significant step in conserving both the area's natural heritage and its ranching traditions.

    The Bectell family has a cow-calf ranching operation and uses sustainable rotational grazing practices that date back to 1917.

    The conservation agreement ensures the property continues to operate as a working ranch while maintaining its ecological integrity.

    The Nature Conservancy of Canada says the project expands its efforts in the area, which now includes almost 2,900 hectares of conserved lands west of the St. Mary River near the Canada-United States border.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2023.

